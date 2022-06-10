Dems Hold Up Security for Justices to Get It for Clerks First

The House will finally consider a Senate-passed bill to enhance security for Supreme Court Justices and their families next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

“We had hoped that we could do it today but we certainly will do it at the beginning of next week,” Pelosi told reporters.

Today, she was busy passing a bill to water down the 2nd Amendment.

DRAGGING THEIR FEET

Though the legislation to add protections to the Supreme Court Justices passed the Senate by unanimous consent in May, it has stalled in the House, despite the urgent need. It appears the House will want to amend the bill to include protection for clerks and other staff.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware told CNN on Wednesday he is still working with the House on a compromise to enhance security, which could include extending protection to clerks and other staff.

“I’ve actually been engaging with several House members about how we come to a negotiated compromise on that bill and move it forward promptly,” said Coons, noting that the main sticking point is “a relatively simple issue of whether or not the scope of it also includes clerks and other staff.”

Right, the clerks and everyone on staff really don’t need security at taxpayer expense. Pelosi even wants security for clerks’ families while Justices are in immediate danger. Democrats have continually encouraged dangerous people to protest at Justice’s homes. Yet, they drag their feet when it comes to get them security.

Democrats attack Trump for allegedly rousing the crowd on J6 after he told everyone to march peacefully. Yet, they can encourage communist anarchists like antifa and BLM. They are never held accountable for anything they do.

Democrats don’t care about you or any of us.

Meanwhile, what about the rest of us and our security? Oh, right, they’re taking away our guns if they can.

This is just another elitist move.

