Court Rules Donald Trump Can Be Sued for the J6 Breach

A court ruled that Donald Trump is not immune from January 6 lawsuits, despite being President at the time.

On December 1, a federal appeals court ruled that former president Donald Trump is not immune to claims over the breach of the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021. The court decided that President Trump has not demonstrated presidential immunity from litigation relating to his activities leading up to and on January 6th, 2018.

The decision was primarily based on the judgment that President Trump’s reelection campaign was not an official presidential fact and did not come under presidential protections.

“While presidents are often exercising official responsibilities when they speak on matters of public concern, that is not always the case. When a sitting president running for re-election speaks in a campaign ad or in accepting his political party’s nomination at the party convention, he typically speaks on matters of public concern. Yet he does so in an unofficial, private capacity as office-seeker, not an official capacity as office-holder. And actions taken in an unofficial capacity cannot qualify for official-act immunity,” US Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote in the ruling.

Judge Gregory Katsas, a Trump appointee, concurred, while Judge Judith Rogers, a Clinton appointee, concurred in part.

The Left promised to sue Donald Trump into bankruptcy, and that’s what they’re trying to do. They also want to keep him from campaigning. He can be sued by any crackpot leftist now. He will appeal, but decisions out of the Supreme Court can sometimes be disappointing.

This makes him fair game. His speech was a typical stump speech where he told them to “fight like Hell “and “march peacefully and patriotically.”

The Leftists who want to sue plan to claim that what he did before that [questioning the election] caused J6.

The Left analyzes every word he says from the most negative viewpoint possible.

