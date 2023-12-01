Reformed Mobster Knows People Doing What the Bidens Do Getting 20 to Life

Sammy the Bull Gravano is a reformed mobster. Once an underboss of the Gambino Crime Family, he testified against John Gotti. This week, h discussed the Biden crime family on Fox with Jesse Watters and said people are afraid to speak up about the Bidens.

“I don’t understand how the country is just sitting back listening to these things, and no action is being taken,” Sammy the Bull said. “If you want my opinion, there are so many guys that I know who would go to prison for 20 to lifetime sentences for this kind of stuff, and when it comes from the president, the Vice President, and people like that, it’s beyond theft. It’s treason to a country.

“And I remember when I was younger when I was in the military, treason was something that you faced the death penalty for because you’re robbing every man, woman, and child, every race, black, white, Hispanic, Asian. I mean, and you can’t get a more disgusting crime than this.

[To be fair, his crimes were more disgusting]

“I’ve been hearing it over and over again, and I don’t understand why there’s no action. There’s certain people like yourself talking about it, and I’m very proud of you. I know a lot of people in the media industry, men and women, through the years, and they’re good people.

“They went to colleges and universities to come out and stop things like this and protect us small people, and yet they do nothing.

“And I know why they do nothing. I spoke to a lot of them. I’m not going to mention names, but a lot of them have they’re a single mom, or they have a job that’s paying well. Their bosses won’t let them talk; if they do talk, they get fired, and it’s a shame.”

Related