Coward! Biden speaks about vaccinations and flees without answering a question

















As thousands of Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, Joe Biden made remarks about vaccinations. He’s still pushing the drugs in an extreme and bizarre fashion.

He made sure to say Alabama and Texas don’t have enough people vaccinated. The insinuation is it’s the Republicans. Texas is inundated with illegal aliens with COV and in Alabama, many of the unvaccinated are black.

That’s not a criticism. It’s just a fact.

He went on about vaccines and masks, even though science doesn’t support children wearing masks in school.

Biden criticized a Tennessee school district for an anti-mask protest at a school district. He said the protesters threatened nurses and doctors — lie. One lunatic no one knew, was screaming at people.

the so-called president directed the Secretary of Education to take additional steps and legal action against governors who are trying to block masks. He kept saying, they have to at least get out of the way. It’s a slap at governors like De Santis in Florida.

The jerk is pressuring corporations to mandate vaccinations.

Biden is trying to change the conversation away from the disaster in Afghanistan and at the border.

This political hack said, “let’s put politics aside.”

Then the coward left without answering a single question.

Watch the short clip and full clip:

WATCH: After delivering remarks on COVID vaccines and boosters, President Biden refuses to take questions from the press on Afghanistan collapse pic.twitter.com/ajpHrdF4ET — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2021

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program. https://t.co/gQAddkuy4E — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 18, 2021

Related















