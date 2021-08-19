69% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s withdrawal, a whopping 39.8% Dems approve

















A survey of 1084 respondents polled on August 14 and 15 by the Trafalgar Group found that over 69% of Americans, who are likely voters, disapprove of Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal. Another 23.1% approve.

However, just under 40% of Democrats strongly approve or approve of his handling.

The actual question was, “What best describes how you feel about how President Biden is handling US military operations in Afghanistan?”

23% approve, including the 39.8% of Democrats.

How is it even possible that nearly 40% of Democrats think Biden is doing a good job? Maybe we could arrange a prisoner swap – Dems for stranded Americans. They could form their own little tribe over there. They like tribes – race tribes, gender tribes, clean air and water tribes, and so on. Al Sharpton could be in charge of race relations. Zuckerberg and Dorsey could censor everything except the terrorists, of course. The idea has a lot of potential.

Related















