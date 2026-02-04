Craptastic Democrat Stuff You Can’t Make Up

In the upside-down world of anarcho-communist Democrats, nothing is what it seems. It could get confusing, so here in Clown World, we try to straighten it all out for you. You will go crazy if you listen to them.

Anarchists and Communists Nominated for Nobel Prize

The far-left The Nation magazine nominated Minneapolis for the Nobel Peace Prize for rioting against ICE.

Don’t be surprised if they win. Communists all think alike. That is, they do the opposite of what is clearly sane so they can cause chaos and rile people up.

BREAKING: The City of Minneapolis has been nominated by The Nation magazine for the NOBEL PEACE PRIZE for their “nonviolent” anti-ICE protests. You can’t make this sh*t up… pic.twitter.com/ewIwtpWKtp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2026

Chinese Bio Lab in Las Vegas

A Chinese biolab was found in a Las Vegas garage. It is an LLC. There were vials of horrendous diseases like Ebola, with bottles full of unknown substances. It appears tied to the California biolab.

Nothing will be done, because all that matters is turning the USA into a Democrat communist nation.

Super Gangs in Los Angeles

An unholy alliance is reshaping Los Angeles’ criminal underworld. That’s what happens when you open the borders and let unvetted people pour into the country.

Police have told The California Post that once-sworn enemies—MS-13 and 18th Street—have set aside differences and decades of violence to form a “super gang,” cashing in on drugs, extortion, and a booming underground casino trade that now rivals narcotics for profitability.

The gangs are operating under the control of the Mexican Mafia. They abandoned traditional tit-for-tat street warfare in favor of profit, coordination, and expansion.

Captain Ahmad Zarekani, head of the Los Angeles Police Department Gang and Narcotics Division, revealed gangs are exploiting low police numbers and soft-on-crime laws to grow their operations.

MS-13, one of the most violent gangs in the US, is known for committing horrific murders. In one infamous case known as the “mountain murders,” victims had their hearts cut out and were dismembered. Another was choked to death for defacing MS-13 graffiti.

Law Enforcement Wrecks the Corrupt Economy of Minneapolis

Democrat sanctuary cities are established to protect their treasured voting bloc: criminal illegal aliens.

Minneapolis Mayor Frey says his political coalition’s standoff with ICE is demolishing his corrupt sanctuary city economy.

“I’m sitting at my desk here and just got some really sobering figures about the impact that this operation, [ICE’s] Metro Surge, is having on our communities,” Mayor Jacob Frey posted to X on Tuesday night:

There’s a mass impact on our small and local businesses. Small local businesses, collectively, are losing between 10 and $20 million dollars every single week. Businesses along cultural corridors are down at least 50 percent and the Latino-owned businesses and Somali-owned businesses are drastically below that. Hotels have lost about $4.4 million because of cancelations and so for those that claim that they care about our economy and care about businesses, there’s a very quick and straightforward antidote to bring these businesses back, which is to have Operation Metro Surge and to have ICE leave our city.

Let’s bring the economy back; let’s help these businesses out. Let’s make sure that our city can return to this great comeback that we were seeing, and let’s get ICE to leave.

Could it be because they are ILLEGAL ALIENS?

Thank a Democrat for all of this, with a special shout out to Hollywood.