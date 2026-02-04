Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home "Genociding" White People in the English Countryside

“Genociding” White People in the English Countryside

By
M Dowling
-
1
13

At least since last year, the Starmer government has been determined to turn the English countryside into a less-white enclave.

The anti-white racism rages on.

Rural areas are tasked with creating strategies to attract more ethnic minorities to reflect a multicultural nation.

A government-commissioned report found that the British countryside is mostly seen as a “white environment,” primarily enjoyed by the “white middle class.” This perception has raised concerns about the relevance of rural areas in a multicultural society, leading to calls for change.

Globalists, not the people, have decided the UK is multicultural. To do it, they will bring in impoverished third-world people, including criminals.

Nationwide Diversity Plans

Popeye
Popeye
10 minutes ago

Musk is spot on.

