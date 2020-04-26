Crazy Beto’s back! Demands opening borders during a pandemic or you’re a racist!

Joy Reid called all Trump supporters “cult-like” and money lovers. She’s obsessed with racism and accused them of that as well. Robert Francis O’Rourke called our president “crazy” for telling people to show up in “battle gear” and with “weapons of war” to benefit off the backs of low-income black and brown people.

None of that is true. It is extreme, crazy, and wholly dishonest.

Unsurprisingly, the despotic Beto commends the most oppressive regulations. He also supports mail-in balloting which is rife with fraud. It eliminates all voter ID.

Watch:

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid queuing up Beto: “Cult-like” Republican Party “worships money” made from exploiting “low-income black and brown workers” pic.twitter.com/fOMfnPOyls — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 26, 2020

MORE CRAZY LEFTIST THINKING FROM BETO

Beto [the fake Hispanic] O’Rourke claims falsely that a 60-day halt to immigration — which 80% of Americans agree with — is a white nationalist thing.

Everything he disagrees with is “morally repugnant.” He claims we have “death camps” in Mexico because we didn’t open the borders to the fake asylum seekers.

If you disagree with him, you’re a white nationalist.

The killer he’s talking about in the next clip — towards the end — had mostly far-left views. His insane immigration views have nothing to do with conservatives.

The Washington Post article he refers to is audio in which Stephen Miller talks about the expanded limits to immigration he is looking at. There was nothing new. He wants to stop chain migration, which keeps Americans from choosing new immigrants. The new immigrants, and illegal aliens, get to pick the future immigrants.

Watch:

I wonder if every other country restricting immigration during the pandemic is likewise appealing to white nationalist terrorists. https://t.co/hv2IPCFG2e — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 26, 2020