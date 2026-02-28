Credible Reports that Khamenei Is Dead After Murdering His Own People

Senior Israeli security officials told Epoch Magazine in Israel that Iranian leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the US-Israeli strikes. They “destroyed the compound of Khamenei.”

Iran has not confirmed. However, the leadership is calling on its allies to fight the US.

NewsNation Report

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, was killed in strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Saturday.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters on Saturday that Khamenei died. Iran has yet to announce his death.

On Saturday morning, the United States and Israel launched joint missile attacks against Iran’s capital city of Tehran in what the Department of War has dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.”

Fox is now reporting Khamenei is dead. He murdered his own people

BREAKING: Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei is dead, according to Fox News. Khamenei ruled the Islamic Republic for over three decades. “We are told from a military official that the largest Israeli Air Force sortie against any country in the world was conducted this morning… pic.twitter.com/LpJAcvUdHM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2026

In 2024, Khamenei was also reportedly killed. Obviously, he wasn’t. There are no official reports yet.

I hope the celebrations we see in the clip below aren’t premature:

🚨BREAKING: Iranians FLOOD into the streets of Western cities, waving flags and cheering the United States while celebrating the dawn of a FREE Iran. The Iranian people are done waiting they want their country back. 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/2OzZnArJGm — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) February 28, 2026

Robby Starbuck still disagrees with Middle East wars, but will always vote for America to win.

Early this morning, the United States went to war with Iran. I’ve not changed my mind about Middle East wars. They’ve been killing each other over there for the entirety of human history and they’ll likely continue to do so forever. While I personally have opposed such a war,… pic.twitter.com/7VgRrKjuVC — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 28, 2026

ODD:

2:34 AM: 10 minutes BEFORE Trump even revealed strikes against Iran, a U.S. nonprofit network funded by China-based tycoon Neville Roy Singham activated foot soldiers to hit the streets for PRO-REGIME, ANTI-U.S. protests. Read my latest @FoxNews Digital ⬇️https://t.co/nDPG2Mm7u7 pic.twitter.com/LzkXSV1ttu — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) February 28, 2026

