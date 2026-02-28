Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Credible Reports that Khamenei Is Dead After Murdering His Own People

M Dowling
Iran, Isfahan – 15th June, 2022: Imam Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, displays. Portrait in Isfahan Square. Tilework

Senior Israeli security officials told Epoch Magazine in Israel that Iranian leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the US-Israeli strikes. They “destroyed the compound of Khamenei.”

Iran has not confirmed. However, the leadership is calling on its allies to fight the US.

NewsNation Report

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, was killed in strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Saturday.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters on Saturday that Khamenei died. Iran has yet to announce his death.

On Saturday morning, the United States and Israel launched joint missile attacks against Iran’s capital city of Tehran in what the Department of War has dubbed “Operation Epic Fury.”

Fox is now reporting Khamenei is dead. He murdered his own people

In 2024, Khamenei was also reportedly killed. Obviously, he wasn’t. There are no official reports yet.

I hope the celebrations we see in the clip below aren’t premature:

Robby Starbuck still disagrees with Middle East wars, but will always vote for America to win.

ODD:

It took courage if nothing else:

2 Comments
MicahStone
MicahStone
1 minute ago

…and we have another “GOOD” one >>>

IRONY CAN BE PRETTY IRONIC: America, “THE GREAT SATAN” to Khomeini, gives him a ticket to hell !!!
BREAKING NEWS: ISLAMOFASCIST Commie Mamdani is standing by his phone hoping he’ll be tapped as the next AYATOLLAH (so to hell with all that NYC snow) !!!!
MUSLIM-TERRORIST-GOOD-DEAD
Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

Today he joins his predecessor, Khomeini, in hell, where both will spend eternity for the murders of tens, and perhaps hundreds of thousands of innocent people, including many Americans.

