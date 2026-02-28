The Civil War in the Democrat Party

There is a bit of a civil war in the Democrat party right now over primary candidates. The Progressives in the Democrat[ic] Senate Candidate Committee have picked new red-to-blue candidates. However, other Democrats want to keep the incumbents or get to pick their own from a field of candidates.

Politico outlined the problem.

Unfortunately, it’s not that Demcorats are rejecting communism and socialism. One group doesn’t like the DSCC choosing the candidates. It isn’t very democratic.

The DSCC thinks it knows which candidates will win, and is eliminating choice.

The DSCC has a long history of meddling in primaries on behalf of its preferred candidate— a strategy deployed by both parties and affiliated campaign committees. But wading into primaries has become more complicated in recent years, as the organization no longer exclusively controls access to the cash necessary to build out statewide campaigns.

Instead, candidates “can build their own profile” and deliver it “to a national audience, which means dollars and attention, so you don’t have to go through the DSCC anymore,” said a second person involved in the Texas Senate race.

“It’s the rise of grassroots dollars,” the person said, “so the DSCC is weaker.”

…

In 2019, Senate candidates in Colorado and Maine complained that the DSCC prevented consultants and vendors from working with them after being warned that they’d be blacklisted by the committee, which had backed opposing candidates. In 2016, it spent $1 million to boost Katie McGinty in her Pennsylvania Senate primary over then-Mayor of Braddock John Fetterman. McGinty won her primary, but lost to Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.).

Republicans are running on the Democrats are worse than us platform.

It could work in Republicans’ favor, but Democrats are the people who accepted Kamala Harris being picked by the chosen. They are the party that allowed Hillary’s team to steal the primary from communist Bernie Sanders because they thought he couldn’t win. Hillary operatives gave their select electors a heap more votes so they’d win.

They will probably come together even though the process is wholly undemocratic, but let’s hope they choose the ones most likely to lose.

Democrats don’t have a leader right now, and that works in our favor.