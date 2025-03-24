Crime of the Century: Judicial Review by “Despots”

Under the guise of judicial review, radical Marxist judges are halting the President’s agenda. Judicial review, which is not in the Constitution, was established in an 1803 case, Marbury v. Madison, and it has grown into a criminal takeover of the Executive Branch.

As Jefferson said about judicial review in 1820:

“You seem to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy. Our judges are as honest as other men and not more so. They have, with others, the same passions for party, for power, and the privilege of their corps….

“Their power [is] the more dangerous as they are in office for life and not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to the elective control. The Constitution has erected no such single tribunal, knowing that to whatever hands confided, with the corruptions of time and party, its members would become despots. It has more wisely made all the departments co-equal and co-sovereign within themselves.”

Rogue Marxists, unelected judges – “despots” – are stealing the President’s authority.

Reporter Chanel Rion noted that since President George W. Bush served, there have been 96 injunctions. Six injunctions were issued against George Bush, 12 against Barack Obama, 14 against Joe Biden, and a whopping 64 against Donald Trump. And he’s only been in office for two months.

Also interesting is the number of injunctions issued by judges appointed by the president’s opposing party. In Bush’s case, it was three; in Obama’s, it was seven; in Biden’s, it was 14; and in Trump’s, it is 59, with nearly four years to go.

Lesbian Judge Reyes is a Judicial EMBEZZLER. AMERICA lended her a gavel – she’s co-opted it to defraud the will of the Executive. Judicial Embezzlers deserve the Judicial gallows. Impeach them all. Strip their jurisdictions. pic.twitter.com/hIWMN3XFgL — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) March 22, 2025

Chuck Schumer admitted he had 235 progressive [communist] judges appointed to stop Donald Trump. He cares little about the Constitution.

. @SenSchumer admits that they stacked the court with radical judges who will stop Trump. Notice how he said nothing about following the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/9Q8PpOgHnb — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 21, 2025

Schumer also admitted recently that he is sending radicals to GOP town halls. He wants to make it seem as if their constituents are angry with them.

Chuck Schumer has now admitted to the plan I laid out: “We are mobilizing… We have people going to Republican districts and going after Republicans.” He says they’re doing this to force Republican vote changes or they’ll “face the consequences.” These townhalls aren’t organic. https://t.co/MQXIAiGrbi pic.twitter.com/WebeMYCISx — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 20, 2025

