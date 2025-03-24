Judge Boasberg’s Deported TdA Aliens Tried to Hijack the Plane

Matt Gaetz had fresh reporting from his sources in El Salvador on One America News. It seems the deported criminal aliens Judge Boasberg is fighting for tried to hijack the plane to El Salvador.

“Following the transfer of 238 Tren de Aragua terrorists from the United States to the Central American country, more happened on that plane ride than you’ve heard,” Gaetz began.

“But first, why El Salvador? Well, when you want security, go to the experts. El Salvador now has the lowest murder rate in the Western Hemisphere after having previously been the murder capital of the world. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, built a massive prison called CECOT [a massive terrorism prison].

“I’ve been there, and I can assure you no one is getting out via escape. If we send Tren de Aragua to Venezuela, there’s a good chance they’d be back on our soil. We don’t have to worry about that with those who enter the Salvadorian prison CECOT [Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo].

“So here’s my news. My sources have informed me that the Venezuelan terrorists actually tried to take over one of the planes transporting them to Central America. They fought on the planes. They resisted movements, all until they got to the plane’s threshold and saw what was waiting for them. When they saw the Salvadorian show of force in San Salvador, the fight just drained right out of them.”

It’s a happy ending for Americans.

THE @MATTGAETZ SHOW EXCLUSIVE@MattGaetz breaks the news that one of the planes removing the 238 Tren de Aragua terrorists from the country was nearly hijacked by these terrorists who tried to take over the plane, fighting with one another and resisting movements, “until they… pic.twitter.com/vMAc2Akmkt — One America News (@OANN) March 18, 2025

He also commented on the Judge Boasbergs of America.

We’ve been saying this for awhile pic.twitter.com/yitJ5ycpqs — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) March 23, 2025

