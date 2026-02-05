Kamala Harris’s big announcement is that she is turning KamalaHQ into Headquarters_67 so Gen Z’s can find out what’s going on with the great leaders. Gen Z’s can go there to get the latest news.

Her post indicates that headquarters_67 is a progressive Gen Z content [indoctrination]. hub.

Harris promises lots of diversity since it is working out so well to date.

The 6 7 refers to a meme that kids have made popular lately. It doesn’t mean anything. To have the 61-year-old Kamala use it is so cringe, but it might finally kill off the annoying meme. I think it started with some kid calling out a player’s height after it showed up in a song. I’m not sure, and I don’t care.

The buildup to Kamala’s big announcement sparked speculation that she would run for president in 2028. This site, which is now Headquarters_67, was her campaign hub.

This sounds like the beginning of her presidential campaign. All Republicans should pray it is so. She will lose by more than she did the last time in going for a a perfect 0-3 failure rate.