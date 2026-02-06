Fake News About President Trump Backing Off Mass Deportations

Disclose TV mistakenly reported that President Trump said he is adjusting mass deportations and will only go into cities if asked or invited by mayors and governors. The administration denied it.

President Trump didn’t say he wasn’t going to go into cities and states on the issue of mass deportation. He was talking about going into the cities to help stop crime.

The misunderstanding occurred because President Trump addressed the interviewer’s question from the perspective of helping with the crime, as he did in D.C.

NOW – Trump says he is adjusting his mass deportations policy to only go into cities if the mayors or governors “ask” and “say please,” adding, “I don’t want to go and force ourselves into a city, even if their numbers are terrible.” pic.twitter.com/xji3FfEl42 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 5, 2026

NBC News didn’t appear to fact-check the interview, as they didn’t with Joe Biden’s interviews.

They wrote:

Minneapolis and immigration: Trump said he hopes to push his immigration crackdown into five more cities, while insisting the operations are still highly targeted at what administration officials call “the worst of the worst.”

But he said he has taken away lessons from the Minneapolis raids that divided Americans and lawmakers: “I learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch, but you still have to be tough.”

President Trump also said they are concentrating on deporting criminals.