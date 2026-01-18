Indiana U Professor: “White Teachers Are White Supremacists”

Indiana University mildly sanctioned a School of Education professor following a formal complaint of discrimination from former student Michael Claycamp in the summer of 2024.

According to the complaint, assistant professor Marcus Croom made numerous discriminatory comments toward white people while teaching.

Croom is an assistant professor in the School of Education’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction. He has taught at IU since 2020 and previously taught at the University of Illinois, Chicago. His research focuses on racial literacy and [racist] critical race theory.

Mr. Claycamp said Croom made comments such as, “White teachers are white supremacists,” according to documents obtained by the IDS.

Claycamp also reported that Croom said he did not hate white people but would “rather not associate with them.” He claimed Croom created a hostile environment.

The professor now faces a “level one” sanction as a result of the investigation that, after several interviews with other students, concluded that the “preponderance of evidence” supported the complainant’s claims, The Herald-Times reported.

All Mr. Croom has to do is go for professional development training. It is a level one sanction.

Mr. Claycamp appealed for a stiffer sanction for Professor Croom, but was denied.

Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Rahul Shrivastav declined the appeal on December 19, closing the investigation for reevaluation.

The university has also sanctioned multiple professors for violating SEA 202, a 2024 law requiring Indiana’s public colleges to “promote intellectual diversity.”

Mr. Croom is a follower of Pan-African communist W.E.B. Du Bois.

God help us, this is in Indiana. Racism and Marxism are looks to be embedded there too.