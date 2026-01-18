The Most Horrific Testimony in US History

Why isn’t Alejandro Mayorkas under arrest? Mayorkas did not receive a pardon, but broke the US immigration laws. His name isn’t even mentioned. He committed some of the worst unpunished crimes in US history.

In this video from one year ago, retired Border Patrol agent J.J. Carrell told Congress that he had never seen anything this horrific. “I state, without reservation, that the United States federal government is the world’s largest child sex trafficking organization in modern history.”

He didn’t mention this, but there are videos all over the Internet showing drugged children coming in with young men. They all had the same story: Their wives left them. Additionally, left-wing NGOs facilitated child trafficking. Yet, given that, the Biden-Harris administration canceled DNA testing. That made the cartels’ job much easier.

Migrant children were also used for their organs.

Rough Transcript

“I state without reservation that the United States federal government under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the world’s largest child sex trafficking organization in modern history. The probability…that thousands of t

“These children are being raped at this very moment is one hundred percent.”

“I served in the United States border patrol for twenty four years until I retired as a deputy patrol agent charged in San Diego sector. I worked under five presidential administrations, and only one president secured the border president Donald Trump. Border Patrol agents went from working and being supported by the greatest border president in American history…

“To the worst, president Joe Biden. My last year in the board patrol was Joe Biden’s first year in office On his first day in office I watched in disbelief as ninety four executive orders cascaded down from Washington D.C., obliterating every immigration policy that had been provided the most secure border in America’s history.

Furthermore, It Was Unconstitutional

“Border agents were forced to carry out unconstitutional orders, and that violated every law in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“President Biden, through Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, created policy out of thin air, ignored federal immigration law, and facilitated the largest mass invasion into America that the world has ever seen….

“The United States of America will have spent hundreds of billions of dollars…in four years to fund the needs of over fifty million illegal aliens that populate our nation.

“Between one in six and one in seven residents in America is an illegal alien. America has suffered the greatest demographic shift in modern history. After serving in the United States Border Patrol for twenty four years…

Indeed, It Was a Cynical Move to Replace the Voting Population

“I state with complete certainty that Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas are intentionally, strategically, and purposely weaponizing illegal immigration and using it as a tool to fundamentally transform America.

“Inside this invasion, the unspoken evil of child trafficking and more specifically child sex trafficking has flourished. At the end of this current administration, the number of child trafficking will have grown to over five hundred and fifty thousand unaccompanied alien children known as UACs. Death penalty!!”

The warnings came nonstop, yet Mayorkas skates. Biden wasn’t mentally competent, but Mayorkas was and is.