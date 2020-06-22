CSU study to find out if men posing with cats get dates

Colorado State University conducted a study to determine if men who like cats get dates. The big takeaway is — ditch the cat.

They showed photos of men with cats in the picture and women quickly swiped them away.

This is such a worthwhile study. Think of all its uses. Actually, I can’t think of one, but I’m sure there are many.

Scientists showed hundreds of women photos of two men both pictured with and without a cat. Men were unlucky when they had the cat in the picture.

Shocker!

How about men with dogs, and with a little dog as opposed to a big dog? How about men with canaries? Let’s do more studies. It’s very important in these tumultuous times [sarcasm]. Did the government give them a grant for this? I bet they did.

“Men holding cats were viewed as less masculine, more neurotic, agreeable, and open, and less datable,” the authors wrote.

They showed photos to 708 women, 18-24.

Wasteful study.