U.S. military forces in the Caribbean seized control of another oil tanker linked to Venezuela, the U.S. Southern Command reported on Tuesday.

The Motor Vessel Sagitta was apprehended without incident and was the seventh vessel seized by the United States as part of Homeland Security operations in the Caribbean Sea.

Cuba relies on oil from Venezuela, but with Maduro defeated, and tankers blocked, it too is failing.

Following the US detention of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, Cuba plans to enter a “state of war” in an attempt to counter Donald Trump’s threats.

According to state media on Sunday, the Cuban National Defense Council declared that it had approved “plans and measures” to proclaim a “state of war” to be implemented across the nation.

Havana is pushing weekly “people’s war” drills. They are Soviet-era drills, forced indoctrination, and civilians ordered into militia preparation.

They want to sacrifice their youth for a dying communist dictatorship.

The press release stated that the measures would be based on the idea of “war of all the people,” a tactic advocated in the 1980s under the country’s former leader, Fidel Castro, when the allied Soviet Union was collapsing. However, it did not specify how this would be carried out.

In the event of a potential attack, the policy, which forms the basis of Cuban military doctrine, requires that civilians be included in the war effort.

Does anyone expect the people will enthusiastically fight for this failed nation?