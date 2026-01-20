Contempt Charges Against Bill and Hillary Advance

The chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform panel, Rep. James Comer, plans to advance a contempt of Congress vote on Wednesday against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

At the last minute, they came up with a last-minute invitation to interview them in New York.

Committee Chairman James Comer called the Clintons’ offer “ridiculous.”

His panel will move ahead with votes on contempt. The two failed to comply with subpoenas to appear on Capitol Hill for closed-door depositions about their relationships with sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment,” Mr. Comer said.

The Clintons are now poised to become the first former president and former secretary of state to face contempt of Congress charges.

If the measure passes the GOP-led panel, it heads to the House floor for a vote.

No one is above the law.