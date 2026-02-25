Cuban Crisis: 4 People Killed, 6 Injured in a “Massacre”?

Cuban officials said a Florida-registered speedboat flying a US flag violated their territorial waters on Wednesday, kicking off an armed confrontation with Cuban border guard troops in which four people on the vessel were killed. Six are receiving medical care

Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior posted a statement about the confrontation on Facebook.

This is taking place as the US is blowing drug boats out of the water and blocking oil to Cuba to collapse the communist government.

The Cuban Story

Five Cuban border guard troops on a government boat approached the speedboat seeking identification, when the people aboard the boat allegedly opened fire on Cuban personnel, wounding a Cuban commander, according to the ministry’s statement and Cuban state media.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Cuba over the Trump administration’s restriction of oil shipments to the country, especially from Venezuela, though the U.S. announced on Wednesday it would allow some sales to Cuba’s private sector.

A U.S. official initially said the firefight had involved a U.S. civilian boat that was part of a flotilla to get relatives out of Cuba, adding that the vessel was not a U.S. Naval or Coast Guard boat. But later intelligence confirmed that a single boat had been attacked.

We Will Hold These “Communists Accountable”

Attorney General James Uthmeier said, “I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to work with our federal, state, and law enforcement partners to begin an investigation. The Cuban government cannot be trusted, and we will do everything in our power to hold these communists accountable.”

In a statement, Representative Carlos A. Gimenez, a Republican of Florida, called for an immediate investigation into what he called a “massacre.” The attorney general of Florida, James Uthmeier, said he had ordered the state’s Office of Statewide Prosecution to open an investigation into the shooting, adding, “The Cuban government cannot be trusted, and we will do everything in our power to hold these communists accountable.”

Marco Rubio briefed JD Vance, who is monitoring the situation. Secretary Rubio is hoping the situation isn’t as serious as it appears to be.

The shooting comes amid an aggressive campaign by the Trump administration against speedboats in the region that the White House has claimed are trafficking drugs to the United States.