Trans ‘Woman’ Stabs Man for Not Sleeping with Him

Transgender pornography model La’Rose Sainte Angel zeroed in on a lover he wanted, but the potential lover wouldn’t sleep with him.

Police arrested La’Rose, who is actually a man, for stabbing the potential lover. The lover rejected him. Allegedly, it wasn’t because La’Rose is a man, but because he is not Jewish.

Sainte punched his victim several times in the face after receiving the denial, then stabbed him with glass from a shattered mirror, the incident’s police report says. Law enforcement believes Sainte may have been drunk during the attack.

“I’m about to crash out,” he allegedly told his victim while wielding his weapon.

The Jewish victim said, “He invited La’Rose to his apartment but explained he wouldn’t have sex with him because he’s not Jewish.” This makes sense to no one ever.

No concerns about transgender people and all those drugs they are on?