Cuomo Ignored Offer From NY’s Own Remington & Took Vents From Communist China

On March 24th, a hyperbolic Andrew Cuomo claimed New York would need 30,000 ventilators. Given the state’s stockpile of 4,000 was well under that number he decided to lay the potentially deadly consequences at the feet of our federal government.

Raising his voice, Cuomo said, “The president said it’s a war….then act like it. They’re doing the supplies? Here’s my question: Where are they?” Cuomo then dramatically, outrageously called out the feds with, “You pick out the 26,000 people who are going to die.”

Maybe Andrew decided to go on offense because stories about his failure to buy 16,000 of those life-saving machines in 2015 began to swirl about. Maybe it was just the kind of outrageous cheap shot at President Trump that gets a high profile Democrat fawning coverage in the mainstream media.

Given that, it’s interesting to note the following:

, a day before Cuomo’s theatrics, Ken D’Arcy, CEO of Remington Arms, a firearms maker in upstate New York, offered the governor “approximately one million square feet of unused manufacturing space”. “Remington products have served in every U.S. military conflict for 200 years. And while the coronavirus is a new type of war, we’re not sitting this one out…We’re standing by ready, willing, and able to support in any way we possibly can. It would be an honor for our company to donate space for the manufacture of mission-critical products, such as ventilators, hospital beds, or anything else deemed necessary,” D’Arcy noted.

, a full 10 days after Remington’s generous offer, Gov. Cuomo tweeted, “We need supplies. If you can manufacture PPE I implore you to do so. NYS will pay a premium.” Two days later Andrew happily thanked the Chinese (Communist) government for facilitating a “donation” of 1,000 ventilators. Cuomo also thanked Joseph and Clara Tsai — who own the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center and Alibaba — as well as Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba, for helping with the “donation”.

We don’t know whether help coming from the people above included money paid to the communists towards the purchase of these vents, although Mr. and Mrs. Tsai bought masks, goggles, and ventilators for New York City during this crisis.

We also can’t be sure if Governor Cuomo blew off Remington’s offer, without so much as a courteous response, because they’ve been the famous maker of American firearms for over 200 years. Although we do know Andrew has a history of showing virtually nothing but contempt for guns and those who make them.

Guess the bottom line is Andrew Cuomo chose to ignore a donation from one of the few remaining manufacturing outfits in a struggling upstate New York, while taking vents from the communist country that spawned the pandemic, so badly afflicting his state.