Dems push hard for universal voter fraud

President Trump warned Republicans to put up an intense fight against mail-in voting. He knows how fraudulent a system like that is.

He tweeted, “Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to statewide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans.”

We will have ineligible voters, ballots popping up in homes, trunks of cars, and so on, just like the 2018 elections in California.

[Socialist] Democrats are pushing hard for universal mail-in voting [with no ID]. It is a system of voting that allows for an insane amount of voter fraud.

Even so-called comics are pushing for it.

The late-night comedians are simply leftist operatives using comedy as a mask for their real intent.

One of those is Trevor Noah, who was brought to this country after he failed as a comedian in South Africa.

He begins this clip below with the Wisconsin election. He is leading up to a claim that objecting to mail-in voting is blocking voters.

Watch:

This isn’t to drive up turnout. It’s driving fraudulent participation as we saw with ballot harvesting. Boxes of votes kept showing up, even in the back or cars and in closets. We lost the Republican county in California after the officials used ballot harvesting in Orange County.

MAIL-IN VOTING IS ABOUT VOTER FRAUD

Noah is a liar who is counting on his audience falling for his phony spiel that GOPers don’t want to open up the vote, and are blocking votes.

What a twisted mind he has.

Democrats want no checks on voting — none at all.

Meanwhile, you have these Democrats calling for fraud. They don’t want voter ID; they want universal ballot harvesting, weighted voting (Maine), online voting, voting in any location on the days/weeks/months of the vote, registering to vote on the day of voting, and now mail-in voting. There is one reason — they want voter fraud.

LEFTIST GROUPS, NOT RIGHT-WING GROUPS, ARE PUSHING FOR IT

Leading the mail-in ballot charge is the Brennan Center for Justice, located at NYU School of Law. The Brennan Center is heavily financed by Soros’s Open Society Foundations and is the recipient of numerous Open Society grants.

The Brennan Center released a blueprint for voting reform, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has been widely cited by news media as making a central argument for a universal vote-by-mail option.

The New York Times, Washington Post, Axios, Politico, the Guardian, and Reuters, among many others, promoted the far-left Brennan document.

Democrat Sens. Amy Klobuchar (MN) and Chris Coons (DE) cited the Brennan Center’s coronavirus voting plan in a letter to House and Senate leaders, urging extra funding for the scheme.

The Brennan Center’s plan calls for a “universal vote-by-mail option for all voters.” It advocates for “inactive and recently purged voters (who may have been improperly removed from the rolls)” to be sent provisional ballots by mail if they request a mail-in ballot.

I saw this on Breitbart, and it’s clearly on The Brennan Center website as backup.