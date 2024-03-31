Daddy Satan Couldn’t Hold His Kid-Friendly Drag Show

Drag queen Daddy Satan has canceled his drag show for Palestine in Arizona. The backlash caused him to cancel, but now he’s inspired to plan an even bigger one.

He wants to show solidarity for Palestinian/Hamas.

It was scheduled to be in a bookstore on Saturday, but Daddy Satan said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this event has been canceled.”

“We are all very bummed about it but appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community,” he said. “So many people put a lot of work into this and it just goes to show how much support is behind Palestine [Hamas].”

I don’t know for sure, but I’m pretty sure Hamas would throw them off buildings if they could. they have done that.

By the way, children were invited to this thing.

A Bookstore in Arizona is holding a "Drag Show for Palestine" with "Daddy Satan." They state kids are allowed to attend and there may be "adult language." Drag for Palestine?

Adult language for kids? Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/xcHwSlQo96 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 15, 2024

Here’s a supporter.

Groomer @kevinbacon continues to prove he’s a pędo by encouraging people to support the ACLU Drag Defense Fund. Bacon says drag is important for education and “isn’t dangerous.” Don’t let your children near Kevin Bacon.pic.twitter.com/FWVMgiUfr8 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 29, 2024

