Dallas commissioners tell ‘white man’ Gov Abbott to apologize to black judge who jailed salon owner

The Dallas County Commissioners Court adopted a resolution Tuesday accusing Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of perpetuating white supremacy after they criticized a black judge for jailing a salon owner who reopened her business against the governor’s stay-at-home orders.

Race had nothing to do with it. These people are race-baiting lunatics.

The resolution describes Shelley Luther, the white owner of Salon à la Mode, as a “lawbreaker” and said the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s intervention into her jail sentencing by Dallas County Judge Eric Moyé, who is black, reintroduced issues of racism and white superiority in Dallas.

“Dallas County residents suffer as the world gazes upon the travesty of justice caused when the Governor of the State of Texas and Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor (who appears to spend an excessive amount of time with his Conservative radio talk show) intervened in a ruling against a media-manufactured cause celebre,” the resolution states, TheBlaze first reported.