Dallas mom who wanted to feed her kids is freed from prison

The Dallas mom who opened her salon so she could feed her children was freed from prison by the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday. They granted a motion to release Shelley Luther who was fined and put in prison for a week by a leftist judge with a nasty history.

She followed social distancing guidelines but needed money.

The order came soon after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was modifying his recent executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic to eliminate jail time for Texans who violate them.

The move by Abbott is to protect Ms. Luther and any other Texans like her from judges who abuse their authority. Judge Moye ordered Ms. Luther to apologize and say she was “selfish.” She explained that it’s not selfish. She needed money to feed her kids.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement, adding that his order is retroactive to April 2 and supersedes local directives. “As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”

Abbott in his statement also mentioned that his modifications “may also ensure” that others in similar cases “should not be subject to confinement.” Abbott referenced Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, who last month were arrested and charged with violating the community’s emergency management plan, according to the Laredo Morning Times.

The Laredo Police Department said it would respond to Abbott’s announcement soon, while a spokesperson for Dallas County was not immediately available for comment.

Watch this clip from Tucker Carlson’s show last night. The judge is a complete jerk.