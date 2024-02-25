Dallas Mayor Exposed as a Cheater Before the Entire City

Prime Time Stein exposed Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s cheating scandal in front of the entire city. Johnson recently went from Democrat to Republican. Alex Stein is a right-wing comedian.

Stein launched a fact-based, slightly comedic assault on the mayor for cheating on his wife. The mayor had to sit and listen while he was humiliated in public.

Everything Stein said is true.

Johnson’s wife Nikita is suing him for divorce for cheating with his staffer. Stein had the evidence as he spilled non-stop.

It’s an early judgment day for this mayor.

If someone did this regularly to politicians, would we have many left?

