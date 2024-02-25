Islamic Voters Will Soon Surpass the Jewish Electorate

There are a little over three million Jewish voters in the United States, and Ibrahim Hopper of CAIR reports there are 2.2 million Muslim voters.

Through independent research and collaboration with Aristotle, a leader in voter, donor, and consumer data, CAIR counts over 2 million registered Muslim American voters nationwide. CAIR previously estimated in 2022, there were some 1.2 million or more Muslim voters.

States with the most American Muslim registered voters by rank include California, New York, Virginia, Texas, Michigan, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Georgia, and Ohio.

Obviously, not all Muslims are a problem, but we are allowing people from Islamist terrorist countries to pour into the country. Some are marching in our streets chanting death to Jews and America.

It went from 1.2 to 2 in one year. The constant flow of Muslim refugees could account for this. We’ve also had large numbers of Muslims from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa pour in illegally over our borders under Joe Biden.

Soon, Barack Obama will be correct when he says the US is a Muslim country.

The problem is we see how they feel about Jews, white people, Christians, and Americans as they march in the streets chanting, sometimes rioting, pulling for terrorist organizations who want to destroy Jews and the West.

We should look to the UK to see how this could end. We should limit the numbers coming from terrorist nations.CAIR is tied to Hamas

“It’s become a great tradition in UK public life to not confront Islamic extremism. Instead, each time there’s an attack or threat, we sacrifice someone who said something about the threat,” Douglas Murray said.

Douglas Murray of the UK:

An audience member asks Douglas Murray about Tommy Robinson “So you talked about censorship and I would like to know some general thoughts about @TRobinsonNewEra”@DouglasKMurray’s answer is bang on, “There’s a weird tendency to shut down the very people who are pointing to it” pic.twitter.com/ACWnDyfPii — Robby Tominson (TR Videos) (@RobbyTominson) February 24, 2024

