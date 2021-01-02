Dan Bongino jumps into fugly Kinzinger-Levin fight

Adam Kinzinger, like Ben Sasse and other RINOs, got into Congress posing as Tea Party candidates. He and the others then spent the ensuing ten years betraying them.

Kinzinger, in particular, is a typical establishment waste of time. He hasn’t stopped insulting President Trump since he took office.

As usual, Kinzinhger is using his best imitation of a Democrat to trash Trump:

JUST IN: GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger rebukes Trump, fellow Republicans for “spreading falsehoods” about election: “Members of Congress are planning to try to overthrow this election by using the debunked conspiracy theories. Let’s be clear — they won’t succeed and they all know it.” pic.twitter.com/Zlx9IU3F7n — The Hill (@thehill) January 1, 2021

Democrats use his trash talk against the President and their supporters. It doesn’t sit well with Mark Levin who got into an ugly brouhaha with him. Someone had to do it

I guess I hit a nerve. Don’t flatter yourself, Hollywood. And don’t worry about my finances. I pay your overpaid salary. Just do your damn job. https://t.co/sDsnRxokJ7 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 1, 2021

No, I’m talking about your 10 useless years in Congress. You know, your “pre-grifter” years. And by the way, we’re not paying you to tweet. Do your job. https://t.co/rBVKq8w2sl — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 1, 2021

Mark is The Godfather of “outrage for profit.” For some reason he has been obsessed with me for a while. 👇 https://t.co/t2XvnWB3iZ — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 31, 2020

3. He should be defeated at the ballot box in the next Republican primary. Then he can join CNN or MSNBC as a full-time, conservative-trashing contributor.https://t.co/slYPRd0NJR — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2020

That’s when Dan Bongino got involved and told the sitting congressman to “go F*k”. himself. He called Kinzinger a “coward and an embarrassment, pandering to your CNN masters praying your hits don’t dry up. Pathetic.”

That’s a tough act to follow.

“Outrage for profit”? Go fuck yourself. You have absolutely no idea what Levin does, without any fanfare or money involved, to advance the cause of liberty. You’re a coward and an embarrassment, pandering to your CNN masters praying your hits don’t dry up. Pathetic. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 1, 2021