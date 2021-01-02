Pelosi’s rules changes are so much worse than just gender-inclusive language

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) announced their proposed rules for the 117th Congress Friday. In addition to banning words like “mother, father, sister, brother,“ and so on, they will spend without limit and probably set up more Republicans with fake whistleblowers. They plan to also silence Republicans and redistribute wealth. What a surprise.

WHISTLEBLOWERS

The Democratic rules package would violate the code of conduct for members, officers, or employees of Congress to identify a whistleblower.

They are going to push for more of these kangaroo courts with anonymous fake whistleblowers.

Violating the code of conduct would ban them from floor privileges.

During impeachment proceedings against President Trump last year, both Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) named the man they believed to be the intelligence community whistleblower whose report prompted the impeachment inquiry.

MEMES

The rules package would also ban members from knowingly disseminating manipulated images or “deep fake” videos.

No more joke images. Democrats are no good at satire or memes, and they need to eliminate Republicans from putting them up.

The package would also establish a Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth and require committees to incorporate plans for how their work in the session ahead would address disparities.

God only knows what Marxist ideas they have in store. Certainly, wealth redistribution based on race is the obvious one.

PAYGO

They also decided to exempt the Green New Deal, Medicare For All, and all other big-ticket items from pay as you go.

The progressive policy requires blank checks, and now they have it.

The rules package is expected to get a vote on Monday, the second day of the new Congress.

This woman is mad, and all the Democrats are mad.