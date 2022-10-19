Danchenko Found Not Guilty But the FBI and DOJ Were Not

Igor Danchenko was found not guilty on all counts by a DC jury today. He was used by the FBI to help fabricate a dossier to damage or destroy Donald Trump. They offered former British spy Christopher Steele one million dollars to verify the fake dossier he put together with information mostly provided by Danchenko. Steele couldn’t confirm any of it, even for a million dollars.

The trial of Igor Danchenko was not about him. It was a trial of the FBI and the DOJ. While Danchenko was found not guilty of all four counts, the FBI and DOJ were not. They look fundamentally corrupt.

The jury would have a tough time finding Danchenko guilty because the FBI used him to lie. That was his selling point.

TechnoFog, a Twitter user and lawyer who reports on these trials, said, “Igor Danchenko found not guilty on all counts. No shock – it’s hard to win a false statements case when the FBI and Mueller were uninterested in pursuing the truth.”

Igor Danchenko found not guilty on all counts. No shock – it’s hard to win a false statements case when the FBI and Mueller were uninterested in pursuing the truth. Here are the most important highlights from the trial – https://t.co/fs9nWgry9c — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 18, 2022

Related