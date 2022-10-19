Biden Head Fake: Drains US Emergency Oil Reserves to Artificially Lower Gas Prices

Biden’s draining our emergency oil reserves again. It’s intended to get the gas prices down before the election. Prices will soar after the election since the same bad policies are still in place. It’s very cynical and corrupt. He’s using the emergency reserves as his campaign fund.

Meanwhile, he’s inviting war with China and Russia while our border is wide open. Also, any enemy of this country can sneak in through the porous border. Our enemies are undoubtedly doing exactly that. At the same time, we won’t have the emergency oil we need for national security, to fight the enemy. Reports show he’s also sending weapons and ammunition we need to Ukraine, leaving our supplies depleted.

This is wicked, and it’s pure insanity. Is that too harsh?

JUST IN – Biden to release 15 million more oil barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in December.https://t.co/t8GqsTForD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 18, 2022

