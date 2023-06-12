Daniel Penny Speaks Out

Daniel Penny, who wanted to save people on a train, was indicted for manslaughter in New York City. He now has the city’s Black Lives Matter radicals and Al Sharpton bearing down on him. New York City officials do not follow the law and won’t protect innocent people, but they will go after the heroes. You ALSO can’t protect yourselves and others.

Mr. Penny spoke on his own behalf in newly-recorded interviews. Watch:

“I didn’t see a black man threatening passengers. I saw a man threatening passengers.” Daniel Penny responds to the fake media narrative that his actions were motivated by race. pic.twitter.com/0dKuoD747n — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) June 12, 2023

Penny said he wasn’t “trying to choke him to death” during the May 1 F train encounter but just wanted to hold the dangerous passenger long enough for cops to intervene.

From what witnesses have said, that’s the truth.

HE WAS PRAYING THE POLICE WOULD COME

“I was trying to keep him on the ground until the police came,” Penny, 24, said in the videos posted on the Law & Crime Network Youtube channel. “I was praying that the police would come and take this situation over.I didn’t want to be put in that situation, but I couldn’t just sit still and let him carry out these threats.”

“There’s a common misconception that Marines don’t get scared,” Neely said in the interview with his lawyers. “We’re actually taught one of our core values is courage, and courage is not the absence of fear but how you handle fear. I was scared for myself, but I looked around; there were women and children. He was yelling in their faces saying these threats. I just couldn’t sit still.”

The man who died, Jordan Neely, was on K2. We’d like to see his drug screen. He also had a long rap sheet and was sometimes violent and dangerous.

