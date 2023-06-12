Bombshell Again: COVID Arose From Genetic Engineering by the Chinese Military

The Sunday Times (UK) reports that COVID-19 resulted from genetic engineering carried out by the Chinese military.

The story was covered up, probably for several reasons. The primary reason was likely because the US National Institute of Health paid for the research. They used taxpayer dollars and sneaked the funding through Eco-Health Alliance.

If you will remember, it also provided an excellent excuse for attacking Donald Trump. It was a win-win. Damage Trump and also distract Americans from the actual cause.

…the Chinese military ordered scientists at the Wuhan lab to experiment with coronaviruses as early as 2017 some of those viruses were 96.2% similar to the current coronavirus. ~ former DNI John Ratcliffe, February 2021

Sadly, no one will seem to react to the news.

The Chinese military has been involved with coronavirus research for years. They were interested because of the potential that gain-of-function research held out for bioweaponry.

From the Sunday Times:

Scientists in Wuhan working alongside the Chinese military were combining the world’s most deadly coronaviruses to create a new mutant virus just as the pandemic began.

Investigators who scrutinised top-secret intercepted communications and scientific research believe Chinese scientists were running a covert project of dangerous experiments, which caused a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and started the Covid-19 outbreak.

The CCP Military

The US investigators say one of the reasons there is no published information on the work is because it was done in collaboration with researchers from the Chinese military, which was funding it and which, they say, was pursuing bioweapons.

The Sunday Times conducted an extensive review of hundreds of documents, including confidential reports, internal memos, scientific papers, and email correspondences obtained from various sources spanning three years since the start of the pandemic. Interviews were also conducted with U.S. State Department investigators who specialized in China, emerging pandemic threats, and biowarfare.

Eco-Health was the vehicle for Drs. Fauci and Collins to circumvent the gain of function ban leveled by the Obama administration.

Some people need to go to prison, but it’s not likely that will happen.

The facility, which had started hunting the origins of the Sars virus in 2003, attracted US government funding through a New York-based charity whose president was a British-born and educated zoologist. America’s leading coronavirus scientist shared cutting-edge virus manipulation techniques.

The institute was engaged in increasingly risky experiments on coronaviruses it gathered from bat caves in southern China. Initially, it made its findings public and argued the associated risks were justified because the work might help science develop vaccines.

This changed in 2016 after researchers discovered a new type of coronavirus in a mineshaft in Mojiang in Yunnan province where people had died from symptoms similar to Sars.

Why Warn People When You Can Let Them Die?

Rather than warning the world, the Chinese authorities did not report the fatalities. The viruses found there are now recognised as the only members of Covid-19’s immediate family known to have been in existence pre-pandemic.

They were transported to the Wuhan institute and the work of its scientists became classified. “The trail of papers starts to go dark,” a US investigator said. “That’s exactly when the classified programme kicked off. My view is that the reason Mojiang was covered up was due to military secrecy related to [the army’s] pursuit of dual use capabilities in virological biological weapons and vaccines.”

According to the US investigators, the classified programme was to make the mineshaft viruses more infectious to humans.

We knew this throughout 2021. We knew the US was working with Chinese military on gain of function. But let’s ignore this and put Donald Trump in prison for espionage. Judicial Watch obtained documents showing exactly that and published them in early December 2021.

In June 2021, a Chinese defector shared information about the Chinese military research in Wuhan with the US government.

The military is behind the lab leak:

RedState has now learned some details of the information provided by the defector, including that he provided data proving that SARS-CoV-2 was manmade and leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in addition to evidence confirming that the People’s Liberation Army managed the Wuhan program (and others), as Chinese virologist Yan Li-Meng told the FBI last year.

Technical details provided by the defector, RedState was told, were given to scientists (who were not told how that information was given to the government) who then re-analyzed data from published sources in conjunction with the new data and concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was engineered. And, the defector was able to confirm numerous non-public details Yan provided the US government.

It matches the information from Dr. Li Meng Yan who was in Wuhan working in virology.

This is the real reason we were all censored for reporting the truth.

