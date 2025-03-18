Dark Money Pays Thousands for Anti-Musk and Trump Protests

The Soros-Funded Astroturf Protests

Natalie Winters reports that Indivisible [an Obama creation] “has really been the backbone and spearheading so much of these protests and demonstrations. Well, they’re actually paying not just these protesters to participate in these town halls, to go after their members of Congress. They specifically … [are] paying protesters up to $200 to participate in events like these.

“But I have new reporting coming out today highlighting how they are now subsidizing up to $1,500 per indivisible group to host events that they describe as quote, appreciation celebrations for members, quote advocacy recruitment, and get out the vote.

“They also subsidize group retreats, such as cookouts, barbecues, and pizza parties, or solidarity-building events like DEI training.

“People can choose if they want to be reimbursed via check direct deposit or their distributed fundraising account, right?

“And I just think that stories like these, it’s really important to drill down, because if you look at it broadly, right how the left-wing media presents it, they never drill down on how these protesters, these individuals, are being funded by Soros-funded entities, by these left-wing dark money networks, the people that you’re seeing, it’s not like they are organically or altruistically deciding to protest something they are being paid to do.”

NEW: Soros-funded groups are reimbursing activists thousands of dollars in exchange for protesting President Trump and Elon Musk. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0ygQSlWqet — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 17, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email