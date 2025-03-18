Texas Republican Wants to Put Political Meme Makers in Prison

Dade Phelan is a RINO Texas Republican who wants to make memes illegal, as in Australia and as Starmer did in the UK. Phelan is a Trojan Horse Republican.

Former Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan was removed from the position in the Texas State House, one of the most important political posts in the state. He is now targeting memes, digital images that he contends would communicate false impressions about events that don’t happen in reality.

Former Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has filed a bill that would make political memes a criminal offense, punishable by up to one year in jail. pic.twitter.com/L2LSeGOGPM — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 10, 2025

This would include image manipulations, photoshops, AI-generated images, and anything that could be characterized as digital alterations communicating something that doesn’t perfectly reflect reality.

Dade Phelan’s House Bill 366, which would require disclosures on altered media used in political advertising, received a hearing in the State Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning.

During the hearing, Phelan (R–Beaumont) insisted the bill addressed artificial intelligence in political advertising. However, as critics have pointed out, the legislation itself doesn’t distinguish between AI-generated content and simple Photoshop edits, meaning it could criminalize even rudimentary image manipulation in political speech.

The bill, which would require disclaimers on political content featuring altered media, comes in response to a campaign mailer from Club for Growth during the last election that depicted Phelan alongside Nancy Pelosi. The mailer was intended to highlight that Phelan received major campaign contributions from a PAC that also backs Pelosi.

Phelan is no Republican.

Dade Phelan opens testimony for HB 366, the bill that makes political memes a crime punishable with jail time in Texas. Greyson Gee testified for @TPPF. No others showed up. I think it’s time to disavow TPPF and toss Phelan and his hurt feelings to the Dems where he belongs. pic.twitter.com/DDdwngDt40 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) March 12, 2025

