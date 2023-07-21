Date Set for Donald Trump’s Criminal Trial in Florida

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon pushed Donald Trump’s classified documents criminal trial to May 2024. The trial will play out well into the election cycle.

In an order Friday, Judge Cannon, a Trump appointee who is overseeing the case, rejected Trump’s efforts to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential campaign.

However, she did not set it in December as the Justice Department had requested, writing, “the Government’s proposed schedule is atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial.”

She scheduled the trial to start on May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla., where she is based. She said that she “finds that the interests of justice served by this continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and Defendants in a speedy trial.”

Trump pleaded not guilty last month in a Miami court to charges that he illegally retained and shared classified national-defense documents after leaving the White House, including at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.

His attorneys argued that he wouldn’t be able to get a fair trial until after the election, and said it would be challenging for them to prepare for trial during the campaign.

Prosecutors rejected those assertions and tried to get a Dec. 11 date.

