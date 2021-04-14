Daunte Wright was wanted for armed robbery and trying to choke a woman









Daunte Wright was not pulled over for air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror as some on the Left are trying to say. He was pulled over for expired license plate tags.

The 20-year-old didn’t just have a warrant for a firearms charge and fleeing the police.

There was also a warrant out for his arrest for attempted armed robbery. He was accused of “choking and holding a woman at gunpoint for $820 in 2019,” according to court papers, the Daily Mail revealed. More from The Daily Mail:

Wright and a second man, Emajay Driver attended a party in December 2019 at the home of two women in Osseo, Minnesota.

The women allowed the two men to stay when they said they didn’t have a ride home.

The next morning, after one of the women went to withdraw $820 in rent money, Wright allegedly held her at gunpoint and demanded she gives him the cash.

“Defendant Wright then pulled a black handgun with silver trim out from either his right waistband or his right coat pocket and pointed it at victim and demanded the rent money,” continued Mikkelson.

“Victim said, “Are you serious?” Defendant Wright replied: “Give me the f**king money, I know you have it.”

When the woman again asked him if he was serious, Wright is said to have replied: “I’m not playing around.”

Mikkelson’s report said: “The $820 cash was tucked in the victim’s bra and defendant Wright placed his hand around victim’s neck and choked her while trying to pull the cash from under her bra.”

‘Victim was able to get loose from defendant Wright and started to kneel down and scream.”

After more yelling, Wright allegedly told the woman that he was going to shoot her unless he got the money.

“Give me the money and we will leave,” he allegedly said. “Give me the money and we will go.”

Mikkelson added: “Defendant Wright then tried to choke victim a second time and tried to take her money. Defendant Driver was telling her to give defendant Wright the money.”

His bail was originally set at $100k with orders that he should not contact the victim or any witnesses, refrain from drugs and alcohol and not have any weapon.

It was revoked in July last year due to his failure to not possess a firearm or ammunition and not keeping in touch with his probation officer.

Wright definitely knew there was a warrant out for his arrest, despite the online speculation to the contrary.

Daunte Wright was shot dead by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter Sunday in an accidental discharge of her weapon. Riots have ensued for another hero of the Left.

