Dave Portnoy Goes Off on “Nutty” Kamala

Dave Portnoy went off on “nutty” Kamala Harris for the undemocratic primary. He doesn’t want the United States to become California and New York. He is very concerned that Kamala lied about Biden being mentally fit.

“I think that what the Democrats have done is far worse than really anything Trump has done. For example, in terms of not allowing a primary, to me, that’s crazy.”

“[Kamala] never got a vote. You can say whatever you want about Trump. He won the Republican nomination by landslide fair and square, and Kamala did not.” “Some of her past statements for me are just like nutty, and I don’t like what’s happened in a lot of Democratic states.”

