Senate Republicans Vote Down a Very Bad IVF Bill

Democrats have another trick pre-election to sway voters. They want their flock to think Republicans are voting down an IVF bill. Make sure you go to the original bills before you believe Democrats or anyone. The bill is misleading.

It’s a Schumer bill, which should serve as the first warning. The bill has radical transgender riders and funds transgenders who are castrated men. It creates a civil right for them to pursue gene editing, sex selection, and cloning at taxpayer expense.

One of the clauses establishing a new civil right:

It’s extremely expensive. If you’ve heard of Cloward and Piven, who believed in overloading all the systems, you might consider that this is what is going on. Mostly, Democrats are willing to do anything to maintain power—permanent power.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) actually voted for this.

Democrats have one big issue – abortion – because they see it as a civil right. Now, they have a new civil right concerning LGBTs.

No one in their right mind would vote for this bill.

Critics have concerns with provisions in the Right to IVF Act, such as mandates for private health insurance to cover assisted reproduction treatments without exemptions for religious reasons.

It’s another gimmick like Project 2025, bloodbath, Charlottesville, and other nonstop crises.

Senate Democrats shot down a Republican-led bill from Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Katie Britt (R-AL) to protect access to in vitro fertilization.

The Schumer bill is about spending and making it a civil right.