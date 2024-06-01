Dave Smith Debates Chris Cuomo on COVID Totalitarianism

Chris Cuomo debated David Smith on Patrick Bet-David’s podcast about ivermectin, mandates, Dr. Fauci, and the Democratic agenda. Cuomo said he knows he won’t look good, but he wants to get everyone on the same page. He defended Dr. Anthony Fauci and rejected the idea that COVID was used to force totalitarianism on Americans.

Dave Smith challenged Cuomo, and he took it on.

Dave Smith Challenges Chris Cuomo to a Debate on the PBD Podcast: ‘You Were Lying Through Your F*cking Teeth’ “Hey, Chris Cuomo if you really want to go on this reinventing yourself rehabilitation tour, why not come through me? Let’s sit down. Come on Pat. Let’s set it up.… pic.twitter.com/m9hO81m3AT — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 12, 2024

It was a wide-ranging interview and began by noting that Alex Soros told everybody to call Donald Trump a “convicted felon” every chance they get.

They debated about the lockdowns and vaccine totalitarianism Cuomo helped force on people. Although Cuomo tried to deny it, the Internet is forever. Why can’t he just say he’s sorry? Everyone complimented Chris for having the guts to go on to the debate and try to explain his change of heart on vaccines.

Who remembers when Chris Cuomo said on national TV that the biggest threat was domestic, and it was those Americans who didn’t get vaccinated?

“When you’re waking up every morning to watch your TV to find out from your governor what you’re allowed to do today, including am I allowed to go to work, am I allowed to have a funeral for my father…there is one word and one word only for that, and that is totalitarianism.”

Chris Cuomo Says the COVID Lockdowns Were Not Totalitarian & Gets Instantly Cooked by Dave Smith “When you’re waking up every morning to watch your TV to find out from your governor what you’re allowed to do today, including am I allowed to go to work, am I allowed to have a… pic.twitter.com/V7tdaRZAak — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 31, 2024

Chris Cuomo tried to rewrite his own history on ivermectin, which he now takes to ease the effects of controversial Long Covid. He claimed he didn’t shame Joe Rogan so the interviewer showed the clip of him doing that.

NEW: Chris Cuomo gets booed on stage after old clip EXPOSES his shameful remarks on ivermectin. CHRIS CUOMO: “I don’t like what people did to Joe Rogan about Ivermectin. I don’t like it.” DAVE SMITH: “You did it!” CHRIS CUOMO: “Find the clips.” (Clip Plays) pic.twitter.com/91DuaHsvWF — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) June 1, 2024

Another clip via Maze.

Here is another clip of Chris Cuomo talking about ivermectin. During the debate tonight he denied doing everything that he did in this video…framing ivermectin as an animal drug, shaming the unvaccinated…it’s all here in one nice clip. pic.twitter.com/Kna5H5mvfO — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 1, 2024

“You, sir, were smearing people like us for having this view.”

“It was kind of amazing to watch you admit so many of the things that you admitted on the podcast with Pat, but at the same time, you laughed off the idea of an apology. Your first thing you said was, “Apology? No way. There’s no way.” And then you proceeded to go on to confirm what all of us had known for so long.”

Dave Smith CONFRONTS Chris Cuomo Over Failure to Apologize for COVID Smears “You, sir, were smearing people like us for having this view.” “It was kind of amazing to watch you admit… pic.twitter.com/fHRG3LrFbt — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 31, 2024

“Sweden got it right!”

Chris Cuomo never stood a chance against the brilliant comic Dave Smith. Watch as he educates an uninformed Cuomo on the absolute carnage caused by lockdowns and the fact that Sweden got it right !! pic.twitter.com/UFO4YLreNr — Kat A (@SaiKate108) June 1, 2024

Cuomo accused Smith of seeking attention.

“It’s really wild, Chris, for you to psychoanalyze me and say my interest here is in generating attention. You’re the guy who went at CNN [who] said everything to defend the vaccine when you were being sponsored by Big Pharma.”

“You’re attacking my motive, saying all I care about is generating interest. Meanwhile, when those CNN checks were coming in, you said nothing that would have put them in jeopardy.”

Watch Chris Cuomo Get What He Deserves After Accusing Dave Smith of Seeking Attention “It’s really wild, Chris, for you to psychoanalyze me and say my interest here is in generating attention. You’re the guy who went at CNN [who] said everything to defend the vaccine when you… pic.twitter.com/teKbftAHAE — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 31, 2024

Dave Smith wasn’t buying Cuomo’s excuse-making.

@ComicDaveSmith owned this establishment toll! @ChrisCuomo, you can point your finger and tell us, “I know more because of who I am,” but that is EXACTLY why we don’t listen or believe you, and I will never know why @PBDsPodcast is allowing him to still

relevant!! pic.twitter.com/6T2arCPIoW — Heather Finn (@finnisirish) June 1, 2024

“You guys were repeating mindlessly everyday that there was some giant conspiracy with Trump and Russia and leading the entire country to believe that our election had been stolen by a hostile foreign power,” Cuomo said.

Dave Smith Helps Chris Cuomo Recall How CNN Accused Trump of Colluding w/ Russia Everyday for Three Years “You guys were repeating mindlessly everyday that there was some giant conspiracy with Trump and Russia and leading the entire country to believe that our election had been… pic.twitter.com/cyFmN2XmMp — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 31, 2024

THE FULL INTERVIEW

