Tucker Says Trump Will Win If He’s Not Killed and Polls Are In

Tucker Carlson posted something on X that is unquestionably true. “Import the Third World, become the Third World. That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump. He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your family.”

We now have cartels in every state, and hundreds of terrorists were caught trying to cross the border this year. Those were the dumber ones; the smart ones likely got through.

There were the usual community notes on this mentioning the YouGov snap poll, which we included below, and a link to NBC News claiming Tucker’s comments could be construed as a call to violence.

Another community note tried gaslighting with the following. Trump is American, judges are American, lawyers are American, media is American, but let’s somehow find a way to blame the “Third World.” This is a hateful statement.

We have two Americas now with two systems of justice and two warring political camps.

Another note referred to Soros-funded Politifact. Donald Trump was convicted by a jury following due process of law. He has also threatened to jail his own political opponents without due process.

Last but not least, one repeated the Federal News Network. All federal employees and members of Congress take an oath to support the U.S. Constitution, basically an oath to uphold the rule of law. The jury has weighed the evidence presented at public trial and rendered a verdict. US citizens must respect the legal process.

If there is one thing the prosecutors didn’t do is uphold the Constitution. They deprived Donald Trump of due process, fabricated a crime, and the prosecutor who turns 60% of the felonies he receives into misdemeanors fabricated it to get Trump as he promised during his campaign.

NBC News called Tucker quite a few names because he fears the Left will kill Donald Trump and mentioned it in an interview with Adam Corolla.

“If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work. What’s next? Graph it out, man. We’re speeding towards assassination, obviously. … They have decided — permanent Washington, both parties have decided — that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have him,” Carlson said in the interview posted online Wednesday.

If you buy into what many view as fact, that Democrats are now communists pushing communism, assassination is on the table.

SNAP POLLS

The SNAP polls are in after the Manhattan verdict convicting Donald Trump of 34 counts of fraud by putting a legal expense in the legal expense category and having the intent to influence the election.

Following the conviction of former President Trump, various polls have shown mixed results for the 2024 presidential election. A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated a slight lead for Biden, with 41% support compared to Trump’s 39%. Conversely, a HarrisX/Forbes poll conducted post-conviction showed Trump leading Biden by 51% to 49%.

Another poll by the same organizations found Trump leading 43% to 42% in a five-way race, with 14% undecided voters. Despite these varied results, Trump maintains strong support among Republicans.

The Daily Mail’s snap poll found that Trump is more likable by 6 points. They called 400 people.

Polymarket is still betting on Donald Trump. They have him at 55% post-election.

.@Polymarket – Presidential Election Winner April 18

Biden: 45% (+2)

Trump: 43%

.

May 20

Trump: 52% (+10)

Biden: 42%

.

May 31 (post-conviction)

Trump: 55% (+16)

Biden: 39% Net 18 point swing towards Trump. https://t.co/zqQwff7rWj pic.twitter.com/n31hK20lxF — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 31, 2024

SNAP polls are historically more inaccurate than regular polls, but who knows.

YouGov brought support down 2%. Someone needs to explain to me why anyone would vote for Joe Biden and his McCarthy communism.

In a snap poll, @YouGovAmerica asked whether Trump’s conviction would change their vote in November. Most people said no. 5% said the verdict made them stop supporting Trump, and 3% said it made them start. More polling data here: https://t.co/id7pgb1dYx pic.twitter.com/TV4V890B9z — David H. Montgomery (@dhmontgomery) May 31, 2024

NPR Poll: 67% of voters say Trump’s guilty verdict makes no difference in their vote. 15% say they want to vote Trump even harder now.https://t.co/sqBCARQhiL — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) May 31, 2024

