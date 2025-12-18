Day 5: An Active Shooter Is Loose, Ella Looks More Like the Target

As conservative reporter Jack Posobiec noted, the Providence police chief “admits that he hasn’t even interviewed the student victims yet.” As of yesterday, they didn’t speak to the student witnesses. They haven’t gotten the basics: the who, what, where, when, why.”

The authorities don’t have any information because they didn’t ask.

Posobiec said this is a DEI nightmare. The police chief can’t even speak English and kept switching to Spanish.

Posobiec said they all need to resign from the university president, who makes $3.1 million a year, on down.

Elise Stefanik wants them called into Congress immediately. She has a point. The further we get away from the event, the less likely we are to find the killer, unless they already know who it is. These universities get federal funding, and they need to be held to account. Where were the security guards? All these universities are DEI-heavy, and they have incompetents in charge. That’s probably true of the police in Providence as well.

Posobiec Is Speaking to Direct Sources

Additionally, we just reported that students couldn’t be sure if the killer screamed out “Allah” or “Ella.” Ella Cook, a conservative activist in a wildly left-wing university, was the first person shot. Reports claim she was shot multiple times, once possibly in the face. According to the President of College Conservatives, Ella arranged the review on Saturday.

There could be a cover up of the motive: to protect the left-wing narrative. We have seen that time-and-again. If we find out anything, it will be on a weekend or Christmas when no one is paying attention.

Posobiec has high-level sources and a source tied to the family. The family source was in the room and directly involved, possibly shot. That person has no doubt Ella was the target.

Ella led a small 20-member conservative group, but was vocal and known on campus.

All sources say the murder of Ella was targeted at her. Multiple rounds were fired at this beautiful 19-year-old. Everyone else was incidental.

No one recognized the assailant. The sources also believe the killer used more than a handgun, given the number of shots.

Watch: