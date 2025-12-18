Australian Prime Minister Calls for Stricter Hate Speech & Gun Laws

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced his government will seek to crack down on hate speech and guns following last weekend’s terrorist shooting that killed 15 people, ages 10-87.

Albanese recently called for stamping out Islamophobia in Australia. His focus is not on the problem. He has made the perpetrators into the victims.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House in Canberra, Albanese said the attorney general and minister for Home Affairs will develop a package of legislation “to crack down on those who spread hate, division and radicalization.”

The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the legislation will include five objectives, including the creation of an aggravated hate speech offense for preachers and leaders who promote violence and increased penalties for hate speech that promotes violence.

Albanese plans to crack down on hate speech and restrict guns even further.

His hate speech plan is very broad and will ensnare far more people than the ISIS followers responsible for the horrific Hanukkah attack.

Any gun plan should only focus on how the killers got their guns licenses, but that won’t be the case.

Albanese didn’t come up with the hate speech plan. He took it from an envoy to combat antisemitism. It is extremely general so far.

The ISIS-inspired terrorist atrocity that killed 15 innocent people – including a 10-year-old girl – was an attack on our Jewish community and it was an attack on the Australian way of life.

The Albanese Government thanks Australia’s Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Ms Jillian Segal AO, for the Special Envoy’s Plan to Combat Antisemitism (The Plan), and her continued work to eradicate antisemitism in Australia.

The Australian Government adopts the Plan to Combat Antisemitism. We have already legislated for hate speech, hate crimes hate symbols and doxxing. We have also undertaken education action, including appointing a Student Ombudsman.

We will continue to work through the implementation of the 13 recommendations in consultation with the Jewish Australian community and our Special Envoy.

Today we are announcing a number of significant additional actions to build on the Plan.

Firstly, the Attorney-General and Minister for Home Affairs will develop a package of legislative reforms to crack down on those who spread hate, division, and radicalisation. The National Security Committee has agreed that changes will include the following 5 points.

Aggravated hate speech offence for preachers and leaders who promote violence.

Increased penalties for hate speech promoting violence. Making hate an aggravating factor in sentencing crimes for online threats and harassment.

Developing a regime for listing organisations whose leaders engage in hate speech, promoting violence, or racial hatred.

Developing a narrow federal offence for serious vilification based on race and/or advocating racial supremacy.

This recommendation doesn’t focus on the problem: radical Islam. People who speak against Islam will also be covered by such a mandate.

It’s unclear how this will work as they continue to allow massive unvetted immigration from around the world. However, he said he would call for stricter border control.

More Gun Laws.

Albanese will also push to clamp down on guns despite having some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

The only people who have guns are the bad guys. One of the killers secured a license for six guns.

What next? Shall they clamp down on cars, knives, and other weapons used to kill?

Turning the focus on the gun laws highlights how weak the Anthony Albanese government is. Albo’s performance today was pitiful, as was Burke’s. Meanwhile, the @ChrisMinnsMP‘ recall of parliament is just a scam to take away more of our rights, dressed up as hate speech.

