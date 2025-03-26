Day 75: 4 Permits Doled Out, But $100M to Detect Methane

Even the wealthy can’t get permits to rebuild their homes, but Gov. Newsom, with a $2 billion deficit in LA alone, has $100 million to blow on satellites to detect methane. It’s all about the failed ideology. All the while, he wants federal taxpayers to pay for the damage from the fires.

Day 75: 4 permits were issued 75 days after the fires that destroyed more than 6,000 homes.

Californians affected by the Los Angeles fires want to rebuild but California’s government stands in the way. The city’s permitting process and L.A.’s looming budget deficit are two problems. One poster on X said people are told they must forego natural gas utility service, which is due to their extreme climate agenda.

At a residents’ meeting in Pacific Palisades, a resident said they want to get going.

“The blessing here is that we have been given an opportunity to show the world how you do disaster relief and rebuilding effectively,” said Jessica Rogers, president of the Pacific Palisades Residents Association.

Uh, no, no blessings coming your way.

Karen Bass is somehow still mayor and faces a $1.9 billion shortfall. A reporter asked what her message was to state taxpayers.

Her response: “We are forunate to have the state legislature and governor that we do.”

She is also the numbskull who said homelessness is caused by income inequality. Now we have wealthy homeless, thanks to her incompetence.

But they are so fortunate to have the governor they have.

We found the methane without any satellites.

They need to get rid of the hacks.


