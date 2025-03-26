Signal Chat Lawsuit Filed, Might Be Assigned to Lawfare Judge

In more obvious lawfare, desperate Democrats are suing over Signal Chat and possibly have gotten rabidly corrupt Judge Boasberg assigned to the lawsuit. He proved himself with the absurd Tren de Aragua case.

If Eric Daughtery is correct, Judge Boasberg will try to make a no-never-mind issue into a crisis with the help of the far-left media.

American Oversight is suing Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, Joh n Ratcliffe, Kristi Noem, Todd Lyons, and William Joyce, claiming their messaging via Signal Chat violates the Federal Records Act.

A screenshot Goldberg published shows this chat was set to delete messages after four weeks automatically.

A law President Barack Obama signed in 2014 requires that federal employees who use personal accounts to discuss official business to copy those messages to an official account within 20 days so they can be preserved. That means the officials involved in these discussions on Signal still have time to comply since these messages came about 10 days ago.

Meanwhile, no Democrat cared that the Democrat Presidents and administrations, including Biden and Obama, used regular accounts under fake names. Nor did they care about Hillary using a personal server and losing 30,000 documents.

Politico is still framing the conversation as “war plans leaked to Goldberg,” even though the people on the chat said they were not war plans, and Goldberg is a known liar.

Democrat mouthpiece Politico is calling it Signalgate as they try to make it into Watergate.

The left is also trying to say Hegseth violated the Espionage Act and needs to go to prison.

They are, of course, calling for a TRO. They plan to stop the agenda by tying them up in court.

BREAKING: Judge Boasberg was just assigned to the lawsuit involving the Signal chat involving Pete Hegseth, Mike Waltz and other security officials – POLITICO / @kyledcheney pic.twitter.com/aPYNPh1Nrj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2025

