DC Court orders Flynn judge to respond to Flynn’s petition by June 1

Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell announced on Tuesday morning that Flynn’s lawyers filed a Writ of Mandamus with the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit asking for the court to correct Judge Sullivan’s actions against Michael Flynn.

Judge Emmet Sullivan went rogue and called for a third, unrelated party — retired Judge Gleeson — to file a brief arguing against the DOJ who called for the case to be dropped. Gleeson then decided to call for oral arguments.

The writ calls for Sullivan to be replaced.

On Thursday the D.C. Circuit Court ordered rogue Judge Emmet Sullivan to respond to General Flynn’s Petition for Writ of Mandamus by June 1, 2020.

The Barr Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents were released that proved Comey’s FBI framed the General.n

—Henderson was first nominated by Reagan and voted against Nadler & the House being able to subpoena WH Counsel Don McGhan

—Rao was nominated by Trump to replace Kavanaugh & also voted against House overreach against Trump

—Wilkins was Obama appointee, Senate Rs filibuster failed https://t.co/LJNIlOkt0X — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 21, 2020