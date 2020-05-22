NJ health department shutters Atilis Gym after defiant owners fight for the right to open

The New Jersey gym that became a rallying point of resistance against Gov. Phil Murphy’s draconian stay-at-home orders was closed overnight by the state health department.

The Atilis Gym in Bellmawr gained national attention after reopening this week, and its owners had vowed to stay open despite local police handing them $2,000 citations on two consecutive days for violating Murphy’s executive order.

A red embargo sign from the Camden County Division of Environmental health was slapped on the front door of Atilis Gym in the middle of the night along with a notice from the state Department of Health that the facility would be shuttered until further notice.

The state does not believe Atilis Gym or any business can “set their own divergent health measures, done without the approval of the State and its health officials,” the four-page notice reads.

And we know that the Bill of Rights is above Governor Phil Murphy’s paygrade.

The notice, signed by New Jersey health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, said indoor gyms and fitness centers present “particularly high-risk settings for the spread of COVID-19.”

Gym owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti followed all the social distancing and sanitation rules.

Judge Napolitano called them American heroes.

I Stand Behind all Those Who are Challenging the Unconstitutional State Lockdown Ordershttps://t.co/KqfmAkEYCy — Judge Napolitano (@Judgenap) May 19, 2020