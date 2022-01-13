DC Mayor Demands Citizens Carry Vax Papers If They Leave Home

Authoritarian Mayor of DC Muriel Bowser mandated that starting January 15th, no one leave their house without their vaccine passports. They can’t go to restaurants, bars, gyms, most indoor facilities without their vaccine passports.

So, let me understand this. A city with a very large black population can’t be expected to require voter IDs, but they can be forced to bring vaccine passports, photo ID, and a mask for the privilege of leaving their homes.

Bowser wants DC to become a state which would make her a governor. It would be hard to see her as a governor. She is very incompetent.

Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out: 1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +)

2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +)

3. Mask For more information visit https://t.co/1guYaUWd08. pic.twitter.com/0s6Aspnu2x — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 11, 2022

