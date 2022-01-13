DC Mayor Demands Citizens Carry Vax Papers If They Leave Home

Authoritarian Mayor of DC Muriel Bowser mandated that starting January 15th, no one leave their house without their vaccine passports. They can’t go to restaurants, bars, gyms, most indoor facilities without their vaccine passports.
So, let me understand this. A city with a very large black population can’t be expected to require voter IDs, but they can be forced to bring vaccine passports, photo ID, and a mask for the privilege of leaving their homes.
Bowser wants DC to become a state which would make her a governor. It would be hard to see her as a governor. She is very incompetent.
Remember that starting Saturday you will need these three things before heading out:
1. Proof of Vaccination (12 years +)
2. Proof of Vaccination and Photo ID (18 years +)
3. Mask
For more information visit https://t.co/1guYaUWd08. pic.twitter.com/0s6Aspnu2x
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 11, 2022
Papers please, comrade.
Come with me deplorable scum and be with the J6 horny Viking gulag coup putsch insurrectionist enemies of the state. (smack,crack,smash)
A dunce cap and struggle session at the re-education center.
Bowser is low IQ, a fucking moron. How stupid Democrats look… blacks are too incompetent to get voter ID’s, but then must carry an ID for the right to leave their home? Say what? Bowser needs a good hard kick in the ass out the door. Enough of her BS already.