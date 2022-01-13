Biden’s Ed Secretary Was Behind Labeling Parents as ‘Domestic Terrorists’

If you will remember, in October, the National School Boards Association labeled parents ‘domestic terrorists’ in a letter to President Biden’s administration.

The Department of Justice made it clear they would target parents. Attorney General Merrick Garland recommended using the Patriot Act against parents and he has not taken it back.

We now find that Biden’s Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona, actually solicited the NSBA letter in an email exchange with the NSBA CEO.

FOX News reported: “Education Secretary Miguel Cardona solicited the much-criticized letter from the National School Boards Association that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists, according to an email exchange reviewed by Fox News.

Apparently, Cardona was very involved in the letter and assault on parents at Board meetings.

Biden’s Department of Justice relied on the NSBA letter, which suggested using the Patriot Act against parents, in creating its own memo directing the FBI to mobilize in support of local education officials.

Cardona’s spokesperson denied he solicited the letter despite his email.

There are calls for Cardona to resign but these loons never resign.

We now know that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona colluded with the NSBA to label parents angry at their school boards as terrorists. "We have a regime in place that hates its very own people," @Schilling1776 says. pic.twitter.com/9PcF0dW9Wu — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) January 12, 2022

Related